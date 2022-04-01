Updated AEW Ticket Sales, Including Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, which includes tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor on Dallas. That show currently has 1,633 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on April 6 is sold out with 5,254 tickets out.

Dynamite in New Orleans on April 13 has 2,946 tickets out.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts II on April 15 in Garland, TX has 3,291 tickets out.

Dynamite in Pittsburgh on April 20 has 4,482 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on April 27 has 4,914 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on May 4 has 3,482 tickets out.

Dynamite in Long Island at the UBS Arena on May 11 has 4,625 tickets out.

Dynamite in Houston on May 18 has 3,203 tickets out.

Dynamite in Las Vegas on May 25 has 4,317 tickets out.

Rampage in Las Vegas on May 27 has 4,135 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 29 has 13,103 tickets out.

Dynamite in Los Angeles at the Forum on June 3 has 12,956 tickets out. More seats have been opened up and the goal is to hit 14,000.

Rampage in Ontario, CA on June 5 has 7,269 tickets out.