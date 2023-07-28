Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including All In

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In next month. The event happens on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. There are currently 76,929 tickets out with 70,400 paid. That’s a live gate of $9 million. The company is only 3,780 tickets away from hitting the paid attendance record set by Wrestlemania 32 and a little under 10,000 away from the total attendance record set by Wrestlemania III. There are currently 10,896 tickets left for sale, which would be a total of 87,825 if it sells out.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Hartford has 4,078 tickets out.

Dynamite in Tampa on August 2 has 3,153 tickets out.

Collision in Greenville on August 5 has 2,982 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbus on August 9 has 2,626 tickets out.

Collision in Greensboro on August 12 has 3,740 tickets out.

Dynamite in Nashville on August 16 has 2,850 tickets out.

Collision in Lexington on August 19 has 2,171 tickets out.

Dynamite in Duluth on August 23 has 2,816 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on August 30 has 2,569 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on September 2 has 3,805 tickets out.

All Out in Chicago on September 3 has 8,510 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on September 6 has 1,593 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on September 13 has 1,287 tickets out.

Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 20 has 3,493 tickets out after the pre-sale. Tickets went on sale this morning.