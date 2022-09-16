Updated AEW Tickets Sales For Upcoming Events, Including Next Week’s Grand Slam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets for the show moved better after the announcement of the finals of the AEW World title tournament. Tickets are currently at around 12,000. This is down from last year’s 20,000, but the company has hit the New York market many times since then. There is a ticket discount right now with four tickets for $80, which is a saving of around $40 for the lowest price.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on September 28 has 5,008 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on October 5 has 2,105 tickets out.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV in Washington, DC on October 7 has 1,895 tickets out.

Dynamite in Toronto on October 12 has 6,777 tickets out, a virtual sellout.

Rampage in Toronto on October 13 has 4,797 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on October 18 has 2,595 tickets out.

Rampage in Jacksonville on October 21 has 2,165 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on October 26 has 2,005 tickets out.

Rampage in Uncasville, CT on October 28 has 3,691 tickets out.