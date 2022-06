An updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is available following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the card below for the joint PPV, which takes place on June 26th and airs live on PPV:

* Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi OR Hirooki Goto

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Malakai Black OR Penta Oscuro vs. Miro OR Ethan Page vs. TBD