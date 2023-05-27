– The new season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring debuts on Tuesday, May 30 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the full list of air dates and synopses for the first four episodes of Season 4, per VICE and ComicBook.com:

Tuesday, May 30 – Chris and Tammy – “The teenage romance of wrestling prodigy Chris Candido and Tammy Sunny Sytch, his love-to-hate manager, gets torn apart by infidelity, addiction and mutual self-destruction.”

Wednesday, June 6 – Shattered: The Magnum TA Story – “Wrestling hearththrob Terry Magnum T.A. Allen was destined for worldwide stardom, but one rainy night altered his career and the future of wrestling forever.”

Wednesday, June 14 – Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty – “Florida became a wrestling mecca for decades under patriarch Eddie Graham and his son Mike, but a series of shocking and unrelenting tragedies threatened to eclipse their legacy.

Tuesday, June 20 – What Happened to Doink the Clown? – “Matt Borne, the man behind Doink the Clown, lived a life of unhinged violence and substance abuse until his shocking death left his family questioning if it really was an accident.”