Various News: Updated AJPW Real World Tag League Standings, RevPro Reveals Last Name For Title Tournament
– An updated set of standings is available for AJPW’s Real World Tag League. You can see the standings below for the tournament per Fightful:
Enfants Terribles (Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino): 6 pts
Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto: 6 pts
Violent Giants (Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama): 4 pts
JIN (Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto): 4 pts
Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi: 2 pts
Masato Tanaka & TAJIRI: 2 pts
Ryouji Sai & Yoshitatsu: 2 pts
Purple Haze (Izanagi & Shigehiro Irie): 0 pts
– RevPro has announced the final competitor in their Southside Heavyweight title tournament. As you can see below, Chuck Mambo has been added to the tourney, the first round of which will kick off on December 6th at the company’s Epic Encounters 6:
The 8th & final entrant in the double elimination tournament to crown a new Southside Heavyweight Champion is Chuck Mambo!
Catch the premiere stream of Epic Encounters 6 feat. all 1st round matches 100% free on Facebook, Twitch & YouTube on December 6th pic.twitter.com/IVqgRAJMrc
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) November 24, 2020
