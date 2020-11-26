Various News: Updated AJPW Real World Tag League Standings, RevPro Reveals Last Name For Title Tournament

– An updated set of standings is available for AJPW’s Real World Tag League. You can see the standings below for the tournament per Fightful:

Enfants Terribles (Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino): 6 pts

Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto: 6 pts

Violent Giants (Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama): 4 pts

JIN (Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto): 4 pts

Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi: 2 pts

Masato Tanaka & TAJIRI: 2 pts

Ryouji Sai & Yoshitatsu: 2 pts

Purple Haze (Izanagi & Shigehiro Irie): 0 pts

– RevPro has announced the final competitor in their Southside Heavyweight title tournament. As you can see below, Chuck Mambo has been added to the tourney, the first round of which will kick off on December 6th at the company’s Epic Encounters 6: