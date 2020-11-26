wrestling / News

Various News: Updated AJPW Real World Tag League Standings, RevPro Reveals Last Name For Title Tournament

November 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJPW Real World Tag League

– An updated set of standings is available for AJPW’s Real World Tag League. You can see the standings below for the tournament per Fightful:

Enfants Terribles (Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino): 6 pts
Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto: 6 pts
Violent Giants (Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama): 4 pts
JIN (Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto): 4 pts
Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi: 2 pts
Masato Tanaka & TAJIRI: 2 pts
Ryouji Sai & Yoshitatsu: 2 pts
Purple Haze (Izanagi & Shigehiro Irie): 0 pts

– RevPro has announced the final competitor in their Southside Heavyweight title tournament. As you can see below, Chuck Mambo has been added to the tourney, the first round of which will kick off on December 6th at the company’s Epic Encounters 6:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJPW, Real World Tag League, RevPro, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading