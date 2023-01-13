Updated Attendance For This Past Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles this past Wednesday set a company record for most walk-up sales. While the advance hadn’t been close to what it debuted there with last year, a large number of people bought tickets the day of the show.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show had an attendance of 11,400 people, with 9,400 paid. The high comp number was due to WBD officials, business relationships, sponsors and celebrities. The show had a gate of $700,000. This is the fifth largest wrestling audience in the venue’s history and the second largest gate.

However, it still was less than what the company brought in with their debut in Los Angeles last year. That show had an attendance of 15,471, a sell out, with 13,900 paid and a gate of $860,000.