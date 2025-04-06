wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For AEW Dynasty

April 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynasty WWT Image Credit: AEW

The betting odds for tonight’s AEW Dynasty have been updated, with a swing in one of the major matches. BetOnline sent along the following odds for the matches at the show. No9tably, Swerve Strickland is now favored to defeat Jon Moxley, who was previously a slight favorite to retain the World Title:

AEW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley: -+170
Serve Strickland: -250

AEW Women’s World Championship Match
“Timeless” Toni Storm: -700
Megan Bayne: +400

AEW TNT Championship Match
Daniel Garcia: +300
Adam Cole: -500

AEW International Championship Match
Kenny Omega: -3000
Ricochet: +700
Mike Bailey: +800

AEW Trios Championship Match
Death Riders: -800
Rated FTR: +425

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Hurt Syndicate: -5000
The Learning Tree: +1200

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Match
Will Ospreay: -5000
Kevin Knight: +1200

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Match
Mercedes Mone: -4000
Willow Nightingale: +900

ROH World Championship Match:
Chris Jericho: +900
Bandido: -3000

