wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For AEW Dynasty
The betting odds for tonight’s AEW Dynasty have been updated, with a swing in one of the major matches. BetOnline sent along the following odds for the matches at the show. No9tably, Swerve Strickland is now favored to defeat Jon Moxley, who was previously a slight favorite to retain the World Title:
AEW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley: -+170
Serve Strickland: -250
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
“Timeless” Toni Storm: -700
Megan Bayne: +400
AEW TNT Championship Match
Daniel Garcia: +300
Adam Cole: -500
AEW International Championship Match
Kenny Omega: -3000
Ricochet: +700
Mike Bailey: +800
AEW Trios Championship Match
Death Riders: -800
Rated FTR: +425
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Hurt Syndicate: -5000
The Learning Tree: +1200
Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Match
Will Ospreay: -5000
Kevin Knight: +1200
Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Match
Mercedes Mone: -4000
Willow Nightingale: +900
ROH World Championship Match:
Chris Jericho: +900
Bandido: -3000
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Not Surprised By Matt Riddle’s Comments, Says There Was a Reason He Couldn’t Get A Word In
- Tony Schiavone Thinks AEW Dynasty Will Be a ‘Good Night For AEW’
- Tony Khan Addresses Fan Negativity Over Death Riders Angle, Says Feedback Is Very Important
- Jake Roberts Reveals How Much Money He Made For WrestleMania 6