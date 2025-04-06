Updated Betting Odds For AEW Dynasty

The betting odds for tonight’s AEW Dynasty have been updated, with a swing in one of the major matches. BetOnline sent along the following odds for the matches at the show. No9tably, Swerve Strickland is now favored to defeat Jon Moxley, who was previously a slight favorite to retain the World Title:

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley: -+170

Serve Strickland: -250

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

“Timeless” Toni Storm: -700

Megan Bayne: +400

AEW TNT Championship Match

Daniel Garcia: +300

Adam Cole: -500

AEW International Championship Match

Kenny Omega: -3000

Ricochet: +700

Mike Bailey: +800

AEW Trios Championship Match

Death Riders: -800

Rated FTR: +425

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hurt Syndicate: -5000

The Learning Tree: +1200

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Match

Will Ospreay: -5000

Kevin Knight: +1200

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Match

Mercedes Mone: -4000

Willow Nightingale: +900

ROH World Championship Match:

Chris Jericho: +900

Bandido: -3000