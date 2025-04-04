wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For AEW Dynasty
AEW Dynasty takes place this coming weekend and updated betting odds for the show have been revealed. BetOnline sent along the following odds for the matches at the show, which takes place on April 6th on PPV:
AEW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley: -150 (2/3)
Serve Strickland: +110 (11/10)
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
“Timeless” Toni Storm: -1000 (1/10)
Megan Bayne: +550 (11/2)
AEW TNT Championship Match
Daniel Garcia: +250 (5/2)
Adam Cole: -400 (1/4)
AEW International Championship Match
Kenny Omega: -2000 (1/20)
Speedball Bailey: +600 (6/1)
Ricochet: +800 (8/1)
AEW Trios Championship Match
Death Riders: -1000 (1/10)
Rated FTR: +550 (11/1)
