Updated Betting Odds For AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty takes place this coming weekend and updated betting odds for the show have been revealed. BetOnline sent along the following odds for the matches at the show, which takes place on April 6th on PPV:

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley: -150 (2/3)

Serve Strickland: +110 (11/10)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

“Timeless” Toni Storm: -1000 (1/10)

Megan Bayne: +550 (11/2)

AEW TNT Championship Match

Daniel Garcia: +250 (5/2)

Adam Cole: -400 (1/4)

AEW International Championship Match

Kenny Omega: -2000 (1/20)

Speedball Bailey: +600 (6/1)

Ricochet: +800 (8/1)

AEW Trios Championship Match

Death Riders: -1000 (1/10)

Rated FTR: +550 (11/1)