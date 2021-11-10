wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear
The latest betting odds are out for AEW Full Gear this weekend, with Hangman Page a heavy favorite to defeat Kenny Omega. You can see the odds below, sent to us via BetOnline:
AEW World Championship
Adam Page: -700 (1/7)
Kenny Omega (c): +400 (4/1)
AEW Women World Championship
Britt Baker D.M.D. (c): -1000 (1/1)
Tay Conti: +525 (21/4)
AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final
Bryan Danielson: -300 (1/3)
Miro: +200 (2/1)
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Lucha Brothers (c): -450 (2/9)
FTR: +275 (11/4)
CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston
CM Punk: -1000 (1/10)
Eddie Kingston: +525 (21/4)
Darby Allin vs MJF
MJF: -200 (1/2)
Darby Allin: +150 (3/2)
Superkliq vs Jurassic Express & Christian Cage
Superkliq: -200 (1/2)
Jurassic Express & Christian Cage: +150 (3/2)
The Inner Circle vs Men Of The Year & ATT
The Inner Circle: -250 (2/5)
Men Of The Year & American Top Team: +170 (17/10)
