Updated Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear

The latest betting odds are out for AEW Full Gear this weekend, with Hangman Page a heavy favorite to defeat Kenny Omega. You can see the odds below, sent to us via BetOnline:

AEW World Championship

Adam Page: -700 (1/7)

Kenny Omega (c): +400 (4/1)

AEW Women World Championship

Britt Baker D.M.D. (c): -1000 (1/1)

Tay Conti: +525 (21/4)

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final

Bryan Danielson: -300 (1/3)

Miro: +200 (2/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Lucha Brothers (c): -450 (2/9)

FTR: +275 (11/4)

CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston

CM Punk: -1000 (1/10)

Eddie Kingston: +525 (21/4)

Darby Allin vs MJF

MJF: -200 (1/2)

Darby Allin: +150 (3/2)

Superkliq vs Jurassic Express & Christian Cage

Superkliq: -200 (1/2)

Jurassic Express & Christian Cage: +150 (3/2)

The Inner Circle vs Men Of The Year & ATT

The Inner Circle: -250 (2/5)

Men Of The Year & American Top Team: +170 (17/10)