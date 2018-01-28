wrestling / News
Latest Updated Betting Odds for Entire Royal Rumble Card
– 5Dimes has released some updated betting odds for tonight’s Royal Rumble event. Based on the 5Dimes odds, Shinsuke Nakamura is still the favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match at -475. Roman Reigns is second most favorite to win at +500. Previous betting lines from Paddy Power earlier today also had Nakamura as the favorite to win the men’s Rumble match.
AJ Styles is currently favored to retain his title at -825. Brock Lesnar is the heavy favorite to win his Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal title at -1500.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) -1500 vs. Braun Strowman +950 vs. Kane +2500
WWE Championship (2-on-1 Handicap Match)
AJ Styles (c) -825 vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn +475
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Shinsuke Nakamura – 475, Roman Reigns +500, Daniel Bryan +1100, Dolph Ziggler +1100, John Cena +1500
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Asuka -125, Ronda Rousey +130, Becky Lynch +1100, Nia Jax +1600, Sasha Banks +2250
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c) +150 vs. Sheamus & Cesaro -190
WWE SmackDown Championship – 2 Out Of 3 Falls
The Usos (c) +180 vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable -190