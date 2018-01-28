Latest Updated Betting Odds for Entire Royal Rumble Card

– 5Dimes has released some updated betting odds for tonight’s Royal Rumble event. Based on the 5Dimes odds, Shinsuke Nakamura is still the favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match at -475. Roman Reigns is second most favorite to win at +500. Previous betting lines from Paddy Power earlier today also had Nakamura as the favorite to win the men’s Rumble match.

AJ Styles is currently favored to retain his title at -825. Brock Lesnar is the heavy favorite to win his Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal title at -1500.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) -1500 vs. Braun Strowman +950 vs. Kane +2500

WWE Championship (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

AJ Styles (c) -825 vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn +475

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Shinsuke Nakamura – 475, Roman Reigns +500, Daniel Bryan +1100, Dolph Ziggler +1100, John Cena +1500

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka -125, Ronda Rousey +130, Becky Lynch +1100, Nia Jax +1600, Sasha Banks +2250

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c) +150 vs. Sheamus & Cesaro -190

WWE SmackDown Championship – 2 Out Of 3 Falls

The Usos (c) +180 vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable -190