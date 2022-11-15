wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear

November 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

AEW Full Gear takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match Winner
Toni Storm: -140 (5/7)
Jamie Hayter: +100 (1/1)

AEW World Championship Match Winner
MJF: -700 (1/7)
Jon Moxley: +400 (4/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Acclaimed: -2000 (1/20)
Swerve in our Glory: +700 (7/1)

ROH World Championship Match Winner
Chris Jericho: -240 (5/12)
Bryan Danielson: +235 (47/20)
Claudio Castagnoli: +500 (5/1)
Sammy Guevara: +1000 (10/1)

TBS Championship Match Winner
Jade Cargill -2000 (1/20)
Nyla Rose: +700 (7/1)

Steel Cage Match Winner
Jack Perry: -700 (1/7)
Luchasaurus: +400 (4/1)

Singles Match Winner
Saraya: -700 (1/7)
Britt Baker +400 (4/1)

Tag Team Match Winner
Darby Allin & Sting: -500 (1/5)
Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: +300 (3/1)

