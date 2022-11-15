Updated Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match Winner

Toni Storm: -140 (5/7)

Jamie Hayter: +100 (1/1)

AEW World Championship Match Winner

MJF: -700 (1/7)

Jon Moxley: +400 (4/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Acclaimed: -2000 (1/20)

Swerve in our Glory: +700 (7/1)

ROH World Championship Match Winner

Chris Jericho: -240 (5/12)

Bryan Danielson: +235 (47/20)

Claudio Castagnoli: +500 (5/1)

Sammy Guevara: +1000 (10/1)

TBS Championship Match Winner

Jade Cargill -2000 (1/20)

Nyla Rose: +700 (7/1)

Steel Cage Match Winner

Jack Perry: -700 (1/7)

Luchasaurus: +400 (4/1)

Singles Match Winner

Saraya: -700 (1/7)

Britt Baker +400 (4/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Darby Allin & Sting: -500 (1/5)

Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: +300 (3/1)