Updated Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear
AEW Full Gear takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match Winner
Toni Storm: -140 (5/7)
Jamie Hayter: +100 (1/1)
AEW World Championship Match Winner
MJF: -700 (1/7)
Jon Moxley: +400 (4/1)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Acclaimed: -2000 (1/20)
Swerve in our Glory: +700 (7/1)
ROH World Championship Match Winner
Chris Jericho: -240 (5/12)
Bryan Danielson: +235 (47/20)
Claudio Castagnoli: +500 (5/1)
Sammy Guevara: +1000 (10/1)
TBS Championship Match Winner
Jade Cargill -2000 (1/20)
Nyla Rose: +700 (7/1)
Steel Cage Match Winner
Jack Perry: -700 (1/7)
Luchasaurus: +400 (4/1)
Singles Match Winner
Saraya: -700 (1/7)
Britt Baker +400 (4/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Darby Allin & Sting: -500 (1/5)
Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: +300 (3/1)
