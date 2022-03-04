Updated Betting Odds For AEW Revolution: Possible Title Change Favored

AEW Revolution is this Sunday from Orlando, FL, and the updated betting odds are predicting at least one title change. The odds were sent to us via BetOnline.

AEW World Championship Match Winner

Hangman Page (c) -600 (1/6)

Adam Cole +350 (7/2)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Thunder Rosa -350 (2/7)

Britt Baker (c) +225 (9/4)

TBS Championship Match Winner

Jade Cargill (c) -1500 (1/15)

Tay Conti +600 (6/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Jurassic Express (c) -120 (5/6)

reDRagon +180 (9/5)

The Young Bucks +225 (9/4)

Dog Collar Match Winner

CM Punk -270 (10/27)

MJF +180 (9/5)

Singles Match Winner

Bryan Danielson -140 (5/7)

Jon Moxley EVEN (1/1)

Singles Match Winner

Eddie Kingston -400 (1/4)

Chris Jericho +250 (5/2)

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Winner

Keith Lee -175 (4/7)

Ricky Starks +400 (4/1)

Orange Cassidy +500 (5/1)

Wardlow +700 (7/1)

Powerhouse Hobbs +800 (8/1)

Christian Cage +1000 (10/1)

Ethan Page +1200 (12/1)

Singles Match Winner

Hook -1000 (1/10)

QT Marshall +500 (5/1)

Singles Match Winner

Kris Statlander -170 (10/17)

Leyla Hirsch +130 (13/10)

Tornado Tag Team Match Winner

Sammy Guevara & Sting & Darby Allin -400 (1/4)

A.H.F.O. +250 (5/2)