Updated Betting Odds For AEW Revolution: Possible Title Change Favored
AEW Revolution is this Sunday from Orlando, FL, and the updated betting odds are predicting at least one title change. The odds were sent to us via BetOnline.
AEW World Championship Match Winner
Hangman Page (c) -600 (1/6)
Adam Cole +350 (7/2)
AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner
Thunder Rosa -350 (2/7)
Britt Baker (c) +225 (9/4)
TBS Championship Match Winner
Jade Cargill (c) -1500 (1/15)
Tay Conti +600 (6/1)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Jurassic Express (c) -120 (5/6)
reDRagon +180 (9/5)
The Young Bucks +225 (9/4)
Dog Collar Match Winner
CM Punk -270 (10/27)
MJF +180 (9/5)
Singles Match Winner
Bryan Danielson -140 (5/7)
Jon Moxley EVEN (1/1)
Singles Match Winner
Eddie Kingston -400 (1/4)
Chris Jericho +250 (5/2)
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Winner
Keith Lee -175 (4/7)
Ricky Starks +400 (4/1)
Orange Cassidy +500 (5/1)
Wardlow +700 (7/1)
Powerhouse Hobbs +800 (8/1)
Christian Cage +1000 (10/1)
Ethan Page +1200 (12/1)
Singles Match Winner
Hook -1000 (1/10)
QT Marshall +500 (5/1)
Singles Match Winner
Kris Statlander -170 (10/17)
Leyla Hirsch +130 (13/10)
Tornado Tag Team Match Winner
Sammy Guevara & Sting & Darby Allin -400 (1/4)
A.H.F.O. +250 (5/2)