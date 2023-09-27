Updated Betting Odds For AEW WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are available. Bet Online sent along the following odds for the October 1st PPV for the confirmed matches as follows:

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

FTR: -1000 (1/10)

Aussie Open: +500 (5/1)

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match:

MJF & Adam Cole: -1250 (2/25)

The Righteous: +550 (11/2)

AEW World Tag Team Number# 1 Contenders Match:

Young Bucks: -140 (5/7)

Lucha Brothers: +250 (5/2)

The Gunns: +250 (5/2)

Orange Cassidy & Hook: +900 (9/1)

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Darby Allin: -160 (5/8)

Christian Cage: +120 (6/5)

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Kris Statlander: -1000 (1/10)

Julia Hart: +500 (5/1)

Double Title Championship Match:

Eddie Kingston: -1000 (1/10)

Katsuyori Shibata: +500 (5/1)

Singles Match:

Bryan Danielson: -500 (1/5)

Zack Sabre Jr: +300 (3/1)

Singles Match:

Swerve Strickland: -280 (4/15)

Adam Page: +220 (11/5)

Trios Match:

Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita: -300 (1/3)

Chris Jericho & The Golden Lovers: +200 (2/1)