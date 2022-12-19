wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 kicks off the year for the promotion, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match Winner:
Will Ospreay: -300 (1/3)
Kenny Omega: +200 (2/1)
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner:
Kazuchika Okada: -400 (1/4)
Jay White: +250 (5/2)
IWGP Women’s Championship Match:
Kairi: -1000 (1/10)
Tam Nakano: +500 (5/1)
NJPW World TV Championship Tournament Final Winner:
Zack Sabre Jr.: -180 (5/9)
Ren Narita: +140 (7/5)
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match Winner:
Taiji Ishimori: -150 (2/3)
El Desperado: +250 (5/2)
Hiromu Takahashi: +250 (5/2)
Master Wato: +650 (13/2)
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champ Match Winner:
Catch 22: -300 (1/3)
CHAOS: +200 (2/1)
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match Winner:
FTR: -200 (1/2)
Jay White: +150 (3/2)
NEVER Openweight Championship Match Winner:
Hikuleo: -400 (1/4)
Karl Anderson: +250 (5/2)
