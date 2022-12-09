Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline

NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:

NXT Championship Match Winner

Bron Breakker: -1250

Apollo Crews: +550

NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Pretty Deadly: -250

The New Day: +170

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Winner

Grayson Waller: (Locked)

Carmelo Hayes: -150

Joe Gacy: +300

JD McDonagh: +250

Axiom: +900

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Winner

Roxanne Perez: -140

Cora Jade: +200

Zoey Stark: +300

Indi Hartwell: +500

Kiana James: +1400

Singles Match Winner

Isla Dawn: -200

Alba Fyre: +150