wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
NXT Championship Match Winner
Bron Breakker: -1250
Apollo Crews: +550
NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Pretty Deadly: -250
The New Day: +170
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Winner
Grayson Waller: (Locked)
Carmelo Hayes: -150
Joe Gacy: +300
JD McDonagh: +250
Axiom: +900
Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Winner
Roxanne Perez: -140
Cora Jade: +200
Zoey Stark: +300
Indi Hartwell: +500
Kiana James: +1400
Singles Match Winner
Isla Dawn: -200
Alba Fyre: +150
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Recommending Fit Finlay To Vince McMahon When He Signed With WWE
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of William Regal Returning to WWE
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott Hall’s Return To TNA In 2007, Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe Altercation
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham