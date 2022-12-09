wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline

December 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Deadline WIS Image Credit: WWE

NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:

NXT Championship Match Winner
Bron Breakker: -1250
Apollo Crews: +550

NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Pretty Deadly: -250
The New Day: +170

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Winner
Grayson Waller: (Locked)
Carmelo Hayes: -150
Joe Gacy: +300
JD McDonagh: +250
Axiom: +900

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Winner
Roxanne Perez: -140
Cora Jade: +200
Zoey Stark: +300
Indi Hartwell: +500
Kiana James: +1400

Singles Match Winner
Isla Dawn: -200
Alba Fyre: +150

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Deadline, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading