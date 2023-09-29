Updated Betting Odds For NXT No Mercy

NXT No Mercy takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are available. Bet Online sent along the following odds for the September 30th PPV for the confirmed matches as follows:

NXT Championship Match:

Carmelo Hayes: -150 (2/3)

Ilya Dragunov: +110 (11/10)

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Becky Lynch: -300 (1/3)

Tiffany Stratton: +200 (2/1)

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks: -180 (5/9)

The Creed Brothers: +275 (11/4)

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo: +300 (3/1)

OTM: +1000 (10/1

NXT North American Championship Match:

Dominic Mysterio: -250 (2/5)

Trick Williams: +175 (7/4)

NXT Heritage Cup Match:

Noam Dar: -300 (1/3)

Butch: +200 (2/1)

Singles Match:

Bron Breakker: -200 (1/2)

Baron Corbin: +150 (3/2)