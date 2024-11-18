Updated Betting Odds For Saturday’s AEW Full Gear

The latest betting odds for AEW Full Gear are now available online, with the show set to happen this Saturday in Newark, NJ. You can find the odds below, via BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c) -5000 (1/50)

Orange Cassidy +1200 (12/1)

Note: Odds indicate Moxley has a 98% likelihood of winning the match.

Four way AEW Tag Team Championship Match

Private Party (c) -2000 (1/20)

House of Black +900 (9/1)

The Acclaimed +900 (9/1)

The Outrunners +900 (9/1)

Note: Odds indicate Private Party has a 95.2% likelihood of winning the match.

TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) -1000 (1/10)

Kris Statlander +500 (5/1)

Note: Odds indicate Mone has a 90.9% likelihood of winning the match.

TNT Championship Match

Daniel Garcia -1000 (1/10)

Jack Perry (c) +500 (5/1)

Note: Odds indicate Garcia has a 90.9% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

Bobby Lashley -500 (1/5)

Swerve Strickland +300 (3/1)

Note: Odds indicate Lashley has an 83.3% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

Hangman Adam Page -250 (2/5)

Jay White +170 (17/10)

Note: Odds indicate Page has a 71.4% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

MJF -5000 (1/50)

Roderick Strong +1200 (12/1)

Note: Odds indicate MJF has a 98% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

Will Ospreay -500 (1/5)

Kyle Fletcher +300 (3/1)

Note: Odds indicate Ospreay has an 83.3% likelihood of winning the match.