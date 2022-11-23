Updated Betting Odds For Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series

WWE will present this year’s Survivor Series event on Saturday and there are now updated betting odds on the event. You can see them below, sent to us by BetOnline:

WWE – Survivor Series – Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Men’s WarGames Match Winner

The Bloodline -160 (5/8)

Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens +120 (6/5)

Women’s WarGames Match Winner

Team Bayley -350 (2/7)

Team Belair +225 (9/4)

WWE United States Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins (c) -150 (2/3)

Austin Theory +150 (3/2)

Bobby Lashley +400 (4/1)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner

Ronda Rousey (c) -4000 (1/40)

Shotzi +850 (17/2)

Singles Match Winner

AJ Styles -400 (1/4)

Finn Balor +250 (5/2)