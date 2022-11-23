wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE will present this year’s Survivor Series event on Saturday and there are now updated betting odds on the event. You can see them below, sent to us by BetOnline:
WWE – Survivor Series – Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Men’s WarGames Match Winner
The Bloodline -160 (5/8)
Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens +120 (6/5)
Women’s WarGames Match Winner
Team Bayley -350 (2/7)
Team Belair +225 (9/4)
WWE United States Championship Match Winner
Seth Rollins (c) -150 (2/3)
Austin Theory +150 (3/2)
Bobby Lashley +400 (4/1)
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner
Ronda Rousey (c) -4000 (1/40)
Shotzi +850 (17/2)
Singles Match Winner
AJ Styles -400 (1/4)
Finn Balor +250 (5/2)
More Trending Stories
- MJF Gets Into Heated Exchange With UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett, Calls Pimblett a ‘Dollar Store Conor McGregor’
- Teddy Long Spoke With CM Punk After All Out, Weighs In On Punk Potentially Going to WWE
- Mick Foley Says Nick Aldis Is One Of Wrestling’s Funniest Guys, Thinks Aldis Should Be Himself
- Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper