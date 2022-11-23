wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series

November 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present this year’s Survivor Series event on Saturday and there are now updated betting odds on the event. You can see them below, sent to us by BetOnline:

WWE – Survivor Series – Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Men’s WarGames Match Winner

The Bloodline -160 (5/8)

Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens +120 (6/5)

Women’s WarGames Match Winner

Team Bayley -350 (2/7)

Team Belair +225 (9/4)

WWE United States Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins (c) -150 (2/3)

Austin Theory +150 (3/2)

Bobby Lashley +400 (4/1)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner

Ronda Rousey (c) -4000 (1/40)

Shotzi +850 (17/2)

Singles Match Winner

AJ Styles -400 (1/4)

Finn Balor +250 (5/2)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Survivor Series, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading