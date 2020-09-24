wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For Sunday’s Clash of Champions PPV – Even Odds In WWE Title Match
WWE will hold their Clash of Champions PPV this Sunday, and BetOnline have sent us the following odds for each of the matches. There are currently even odds for the WWE title match, but Roman Reigns is heavily favored in his match with Jey Uso.
Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton
Drew McIntyre -120 (5/6)
Randy Orton -120 (5/6)
Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso
Roman Reigns -3000 (1/30)
Jey Uso +850 (17/2)
Asuka (c) vs Zelina Vega
Asuka -1250 (2/25)
Zelina Vega +525 (21/4)
Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross
Bayley -600 (1/6)
Nikki Cross +350 (7/2)
Jeff Hardy (c) vs AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn
Jeff Hardy 4/5
Sami Zayn 3/2
AJ Styles 3/1
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Apollo Crews
Bobby Lashley -950 (2/19)
Apollo Crews +500 (5/1)
The Street Profits (c) vs Andrade & Angel Garza
Andrade & Angel Garza -140 (5/7)
The Street Profits EVEN (1/1)
Cesaro & Nakamura (c) vs Lucha House Party
Cesaro & Nakamura -300 (1/3)
Lucha House Party +200 (2/1)
Shayna Bazler & Nia Jax (c) vs The Riott Squad
Shayna Bazler & Nia Jax -250 (2/5)
The Riott Squad +170 (17/10)
