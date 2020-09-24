Updated Betting Odds For Sunday’s Clash of Champions PPV – Even Odds In WWE Title Match

WWE will hold their Clash of Champions PPV this Sunday, and BetOnline have sent us the following odds for each of the matches. There are currently even odds for the WWE title match, but Roman Reigns is heavily favored in his match with Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre -120 (5/6)

Randy Orton -120 (5/6)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso

Roman Reigns -3000 (1/30)

Jey Uso +850 (17/2)

Asuka (c) vs Zelina Vega

Asuka -1250 (2/25)

Zelina Vega +525 (21/4)

Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross

Bayley -600 (1/6)

Nikki Cross +350 (7/2)

Jeff Hardy (c) vs AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn

Jeff Hardy 4/5

Sami Zayn 3/2

AJ Styles 3/1

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Apollo Crews

Bobby Lashley -950 (2/19)

Apollo Crews +500 (5/1)

The Street Profits (c) vs Andrade & Angel Garza

Andrade & Angel Garza -140 (5/7)

The Street Profits EVEN (1/1)

Cesaro & Nakamura (c) vs Lucha House Party

Cesaro & Nakamura -300 (1/3)

Lucha House Party +200 (2/1)

Shayna Bazler & Nia Jax (c) vs The Riott Squad

Shayna Bazler & Nia Jax -250 (2/5)

The Riott Squad +170 (17/10)