Updated Betting Odds For This Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing
All Elite Wrestling will hold the fourth-ever AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday, with the event returning to Las Vegas. BetOnline have sent us the following betting odds, which you can see below.
AEW World Championship Match Winner
CM Punk -150 (2/3)
“Hangman” Adam Page (c) +110 (11/10)
AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner
Thunder Rosa (c) -600 (1/6)
Serena Deeb +340 (17/5)
TBS Championship Match Winner
Jade Cargill (c) -1600 (1/16)
Anna Jay +600 (6/1)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) -150 (2/3)
Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland +250 (5/2)
Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks +250 (5/2)
Singles Match Winner
Wardlow -600 (1/6)
MJF +340 (17/5)
Anarchy in the Arena Match Winner
Moxley & Danielson, Santana & Ortiz, E. Kingston -150 (2/3)
The Jericho Appreciation Society +110 (11/10)
Tag Team Match Winner
Young Bucks -200 (1/2)
The Hardys +150 (3/2)
Tag Team Match Winner
Hook & Danhausen -1200 (1/12)
Tony Nese & “Smart” Mark Sterling +500 (5/1)
Trios Match Winner
House of Black -140 (5/7)
Death Triangle +100 (1/1)
