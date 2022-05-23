Updated Betting Odds For This Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling will hold the fourth-ever AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday, with the event returning to Las Vegas. BetOnline have sent us the following betting odds, which you can see below.

AEW World Championship Match Winner

CM Punk -150 (2/3)

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) +110 (11/10)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Thunder Rosa (c) -600 (1/6)

Serena Deeb +340 (17/5)

TBS Championship Match Winner

Jade Cargill (c) -1600 (1/16)

Anna Jay +600 (6/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) -150 (2/3)

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland +250 (5/2)

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks +250 (5/2)

Singles Match Winner

Wardlow -600 (1/6)

MJF +340 (17/5)

Anarchy in the Arena Match Winner

Moxley & Danielson, Santana & Ortiz, E. Kingston -150 (2/3)

The Jericho Appreciation Society +110 (11/10)

Tag Team Match Winner

Young Bucks -200 (1/2)

The Hardys +150 (3/2)

Tag Team Match Winner

Hook & Danhausen -1200 (1/12)

Tony Nese & “Smart” Mark Sterling +500 (5/1)

Trios Match Winner

House of Black -140 (5/7)

Death Triangle +100 (1/1)