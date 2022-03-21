wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WrestleMania 38
WrestleMania 38 is less than two weeks away, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has the updated odds, which you can check out below.
The odds show Roman Reigns as the favorite to defeat Brock Lesnar, while Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey are favorite to win the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships from Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, respectively. Logan Paul and The Miz are favored to defeat The Mysterios, and Drew McIntyre is a heavy favorite to defeat Happy Corbin.
You can see the odds below:
Champion vs Champion
Roman Reigns: -300 (1/3)
Brock Lesnar: +200 (2/1)
WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair: -550 (2/11)
Becky Lynch: +325 (13/4)
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey: -600 (1/6)
Charlotte Flair: +350 (7/2)
Tag Team Match
Logan Paul & The Miz: -160 (5/8)
Dominik & Rey Mysterio: +120 (6/5)
Singles Match
Drew McIntyre: -850 (2/17)
Happy Corbin: +450 (9/2)
