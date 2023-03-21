wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WrestleMania 39
WrestleMania 39 is just under two weeks away, and updated betting odds are available. Bet Online sent along the following odds for the April 1st and 2nd PPV for the 11 confirmed matches thus far.
Among the notable changes, Seth Rollins has gone from an underdog to a heavy favorite in his match against Logan Paul, while Rhea Ripley’s odds of beating Charlotte Flair have widened. And the odds have moved in favor of Damage CTRL, who were big underdogs for their six-woman tag match against Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus but are now much closer.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Winner
Cody Rhodes: -550 (2/11)
Roman Reigns: +325 (13/4)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner
Rhea Ripley: -1000 (1/10)
Charlotte Flair: +500 (5/1)
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner
Asuka: -140 (5/7)
Bianca Belair: +100 (1/1)
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner
Gunther: -140 (5/7)
Sheamus: +135 (27/20)
Drew McIntyre +500 (5/1)
WWE United States Championship Match Winner
Austin Theory: -400 (1/4)
John Cena: +250 (5/2)
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Winner
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens -2000 (1/20)
The Usos (c): +700 (7/1)
Singles Match Winner
Seth Rollins: -450 (2/9)
Logan Paul: +275 (11/4)
Hell in a Cell Match Winner
Edge: -160 (5/8)
Finn Balor: +120 (6/5)
Singles Match Winner
Brock Lesnar: -1500 (1/15)
Omos: +600 (6/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus -300 (1/3)
Damage CTRL: +200 (2/1)
Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match Winner
Viking Raiders: -150 (2/3)
Braun Strowman & Ricochet +200 (2/1)
Street Profits: +350 (7/2)
Alpha Academy +700 (7/1)
