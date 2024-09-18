Updated Betting Odds For WWE Bad Blood

WWE Bad Blood takes place next month, and the updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has the following odds for the show, which takes place on October 5th:

World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Gunther: -10000 (1/100)

Sami Zayn: +2000 (20/1)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan: -250 (2/5)

Rhea Ripley: +170 (17/10)

Hell in a Cell Match:

CM Punk: -1000 (1/10)

Drew McIntyre: +550 (11/2)

Tag Team Match:

Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns: -2000 (1/20)

The Bloodline: +700 (7/1)

Singles Match:

Damian Priest: -900 (1/9)

Finn Balor: +500 (5/1)