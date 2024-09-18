wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For WWE Bad Blood

September 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Bad Blood 2024 HIAC - CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

WWE Bad Blood takes place next month, and the updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has the following odds for the show, which takes place on October 5th:

World Heavyweight Championship Match:
Gunther: -10000 (1/100)
Sami Zayn: +2000 (20/1)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:
Liv Morgan: -250 (2/5)
Rhea Ripley: +170 (17/10)

Hell in a Cell Match:
CM Punk: -1000 (1/10)
Drew McIntyre: +550 (11/2)

Tag Team Match:
Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns: -2000 (1/20)
The Bloodline: +700 (7/1)

Singles Match:
Damian Priest: -900 (1/9)
Finn Balor: +500 (5/1)

