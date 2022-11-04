Updated Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel takes place tomorrow in Saudi Arabia and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns: -5000

Logan Paul: +1000

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair: -180

Bayley: +140

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Usos: -4000

The Brawling Brutes +900

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Asuka & Alexa Bliss: -400

Damage CRTL: +250

Singles Match Winner

Brock Lesnar: -500

Bobby Lashley: +300

Steel Cage Match Winner

Drew Mcintyre: -220

Karrion Kross: +160

Singles Match Winner

Braun Strowman: -1000

Omos: +500

Six-Man Tag Team Match Winner

The O.C: -600

The Judgment Day: +350