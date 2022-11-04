wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel
November 4, 2022 | Posted by
WWE Crown Jewel takes place tomorrow in Saudi Arabia and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner
Roman Reigns: -5000
Logan Paul: +1000
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bianca Belair: -180
Bayley: +140
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Usos: -4000
The Brawling Brutes +900
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Asuka & Alexa Bliss: -400
Damage CRTL: +250
Singles Match Winner
Brock Lesnar: -500
Bobby Lashley: +300
Steel Cage Match Winner
Drew Mcintyre: -220
Karrion Kross: +160
Singles Match Winner
Braun Strowman: -1000
Omos: +500
Six-Man Tag Team Match Winner
The O.C: -600
The Judgment Day: +350