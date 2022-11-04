wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel

November 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

WWE Crown Jewel takes place tomorrow in Saudi Arabia and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner
Roman Reigns: -5000
Logan Paul: +1000

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bianca Belair: -180
Bayley: +140

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Usos: -4000
The Brawling Brutes +900

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Asuka & Alexa Bliss: -400
Damage CRTL: +250

Singles Match Winner
Brock Lesnar: -500
Bobby Lashley: +300

Steel Cage Match Winner
Drew Mcintyre: -220
Karrion Kross: +160

Singles Match Winner
Braun Strowman: -1000
Omos: +500

Six-Man Tag Team Match Winner
The O.C: -600
The Judgment Day: +350

