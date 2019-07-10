Updated Betting Odds For WWE Extreme Rules: Some Matches Are Very Close

BetOnline has sent us updated betting odds for Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, with the odds coming up really close in a few cases, particularly with the lower card matches that were recently added. As of now, none of the odds suggest any title changes.

Rollins & Lynch (c) vs Corbin & Evans

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)

Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans +250 (5/2)

Kofi Kingston (c) vs Samoa Joe

Kofi Kingston -350 (2/7)

Samoa Joe +225 (9/4)

Reigns & The Undertaker vs McIntyre & McMahon

Roman Reigns & The Undertaker -400 (1/4)

Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon +250 (5/2)

Ricochet (c) vs AJ Styles

Ricochet -150 (2/3)

AJ Styles +110 (11/10)

Bryan & Rowan (c) vs Heavy Machinery vs New Day

Daniel Bryan & Rowan 5/8

Heavy Machinery 7/4

The New Day 3/1

The Revival (c) vs The Usos

The Revival -170 (10/17)

The Usos +130 (13/10)

Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Bayley -140 (5/7)

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross EVEN (1/1)

Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman -180 (5/9)

Bobby Lashley +140 (7/5)

Aleister Black vs Cesaro

Aleister Black -140 (5/7)

Cesaro EVEN (1/1)

Drew Gulak (c) vs Tony Nese

Drew Gulak -300 (1/3)

Tony Nese +200 (2/1)