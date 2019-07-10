wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE Extreme Rules: Some Matches Are Very Close
BetOnline has sent us updated betting odds for Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, with the odds coming up really close in a few cases, particularly with the lower card matches that were recently added. As of now, none of the odds suggest any title changes.
Rollins & Lynch (c) vs Corbin & Evans
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)
Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans +250 (5/2)
Kofi Kingston (c) vs Samoa Joe
Kofi Kingston -350 (2/7)
Samoa Joe +225 (9/4)
Reigns & The Undertaker vs McIntyre & McMahon
Roman Reigns & The Undertaker -400 (1/4)
Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon +250 (5/2)
Ricochet (c) vs AJ Styles
Ricochet -150 (2/3)
AJ Styles +110 (11/10)
Bryan & Rowan (c) vs Heavy Machinery vs New Day
Daniel Bryan & Rowan 5/8
Heavy Machinery 7/4
The New Day 3/1
The Revival (c) vs The Usos
The Revival -170 (10/17)
The Usos +130 (13/10)
Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
Bayley -140 (5/7)
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross EVEN (1/1)
Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley
Braun Strowman -180 (5/9)
Bobby Lashley +140 (7/5)
Aleister Black vs Cesaro
Aleister Black -140 (5/7)
Cesaro EVEN (1/1)
Drew Gulak (c) vs Tony Nese
Drew Gulak -300 (1/3)
Tony Nese +200 (2/1)
