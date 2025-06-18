wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE Night of Champions
June 18, 2025
WWE Night of Champions happens next week in Saudi Arabia and the updated betting odds are now available. You can find them below, via BetOnline:
Undisputed WWE Championship Match
John Cena (c) -3000 (1/30)
CM Punk +900 (9/1)
Note: Opening odds had Cena -2000 and Punk +700. Current odds indicate a 97.8% likelihood of Cena winning the match.
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Dominik Mysterio (c) -700 (1/7)
AJ Styles +400 (4/1)
Note: Opening odds give Mysterio an 87.5% likelihood of retaining the belt.
King of of Ring Winner
Cody Rhodes 1/3 (-300)
Randy Orton 3/1
Jey Uso 5/1
Sami Zayn 6/1
Queen of the Ring
Jade Cargill 1/10 (-1000)
Asuka 5/1
Alexa Bliss 7/1
Roxanne Perez 9/1