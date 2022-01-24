Updated Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble

We have new betting odds for the WWE Royal Rumble. BetOnline reports that currently, Brock Lesnar and Big E. are the favorites to win the men’s Rumble, with Bianca Belair the favorite to win the women’s Rumble.

Lesnar and Roman Reigns are both favored to retain their championships against Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins, respectively, while Becky Lynch is the heavy favorite to retain her Raw Women’s Championship against Doudrop.

You can see the full odds below:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

* Brock Lesnar +350

* Big E +350

* Roman Reigns +800

* Drew McIntyre +900

* AJ Styles +1000

* The Rock +1200

* Omos +1400

* Bobby Lashley +1600

* Seth Rollins +1800

* Kevin Owens +2000

* Finn Balor +2000

* Damian Priest +2200

* Edge, Randy Orton, Austin Theory, John Cena, Riddle +2500

* Braun Strowman +3300

* Samoa Joe, Sheamus, GUNTHER, King Woods, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt +4000

* Tommaso Ciampa, Gable Steveson, Bron Breakker+5000

* Shinsuke Nakamura, Happy Corbin, Pete Dunne, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Apollo Crews+6600

* Dominik Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Johnny Knoxville, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Shane McMahon, Mr. McMahon+10000

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

* Bianca Belair +300

* Bayley +550

* Alexa Bliss +600

* Rhea Ripley +800

* Sasha Banks +1200

* Raquel Gonzalez +1200

* Charlotte Flair +1200

* Paige +1400

* Ronda Rousey +1400

* Liv Morgan +1600

* Asuka +1800

* Shayna Baszler +2200

* Io Shirai +2500

* Lita +2500

* Mandy Rose +3300

* Sonya Deville +4000

* Shotzi +4000

* Carmella +5000

* Trish Stratus +5000

* Lacey Evans, Dakota Kai, Kay Lee Ray, Natalya, Beth Phoenix, Nikki ASH, Queen Zelina, Mickie James +6600

* Maryse, Aliyah, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella +8000

* Candice LeRae, Kacy Catanzaro, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly +10000

* Summer Rae, Stephanie McMahon +25000

Mixed Tag Match

* Edge & Beth Phoenix -500

* The Miz & Maryse +300

WWE Championship Match

* Brock Lesnar -230

* Bobby Lashley +160

RAW Women’s Championship Match

* Becky Lynch -1200

* Doudrop +750

WWE Universal Championship Match

* Roman Reigns -240

* Seth Rollins +165