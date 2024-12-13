Updated Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place this weekend, and the updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has the following odds for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs on NBC and Peacock:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

* Cody Rhodes: -1500 (1/15)

* Kevin Owens: +600 (6/1)

Women’s World Championship Match

* Liv Morgan: -1500 (1/15)

* IYO SKY: [Locked]

World Heavyweight Championship Match

* Gunther: -3000 (1/30)

* Fin Balor: +800 (8/1)

* Damien Priest: +1200 (12/1)

Singles Match

* Drew McIntyre: -1500 (1/15)

* Sami Zayn: +600 (6/1)