wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

December 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens vs Cody Rhodes, Triple H - Saturday Night's Main Event UWT Kevin Owens vs Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place this weekend, and the updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has the following odds for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs on NBC and Peacock:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match
* Cody Rhodes: -1500 (1/15)
* Kevin Owens: +600 (6/1)

Women’s World Championship Match
* Liv Morgan: -1500 (1/15)
* IYO SKY: [Locked]

World Heavyweight Championship Match
* Gunther: -3000 (1/30)
* Fin Balor: +800 (8/1)
* Damien Priest: +1200 (12/1)

Singles Match
* Drew McIntyre: -1500 (1/15)
* Sami Zayn: +600 (6/1)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading