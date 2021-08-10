wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam: Champions Favored, More
The latest betting odds are in for WWE SummerSlam, with the various champions are currently favored in the odds. Bet Online shared their latest betting odds with 411, and you can see them below.
As of now Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Nikki A.S.H., and the Usos are all favored to retain their titles at the August 21st PPV, with Edge the favorite over Seth Rollins. The odds also favor Big E. not yet cashing in Money in the Bank.
SummerSlam takes place from Las Vegas and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
* Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena
Roman Reigns: -500 (1/5)
John Cena: +300 (3/1)
* Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg
Bobby Lashley: -600 (1/6)
Goldberg: +350 (7/2)
* Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks
Bianca Belair: -200 (1/2)
Sasha Banks: +150 (3/2)
* Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair
Nikki A.S.H.: -125 (4/5)
Charlotte Flair: +150 (3/2)
Rhea Ripley: +250 (5/2)
* The Usos (c) vs the Mysterios
The Usos: -400 (1/4)
The Mysterios: +250 (5/2)
* Edge vs Seth Rollins
Edge: -300 (1/3)
Seth Rollins: +200 (2/1)
* Will Big E Cash in the MITB Contract at SummerSlam?
Yes: +175 (7/4)
No: -250 (5/2)
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Jinder Mahal is Playing Chess, Charlotte Wants a Statue, More
- Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release Reportedly Not Due to Health Issues, Wyatt Teases More Fiend Coming
- Spoiler On Returning Talent For WWE Raw, Another Name Backstage
- Karl Anderson Recalls Missed Opportunity During Chat With Vince McMahon Early In WWE Run