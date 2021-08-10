Updated Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam: Champions Favored, More

The latest betting odds are in for WWE SummerSlam, with the various champions are currently favored in the odds. Bet Online shared their latest betting odds with 411, and you can see them below.

As of now Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Nikki A.S.H., and the Usos are all favored to retain their titles at the August 21st PPV, with Edge the favorite over Seth Rollins. The odds also favor Big E. not yet cashing in Money in the Bank.

SummerSlam takes place from Las Vegas and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

* Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Roman Reigns: -500 (1/5)

John Cena: +300 (3/1)

* Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Bobby Lashley: -600 (1/6)

Goldberg: +350 (7/2)

* Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair: -200 (1/2)

Sasha Banks: +150 (3/2)

* Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

Nikki A.S.H.: -125 (4/5)

Charlotte Flair: +150 (3/2)

Rhea Ripley: +250 (5/2)

* The Usos (c) vs the Mysterios

The Usos: -400 (1/4)

The Mysterios: +250 (5/2)

* Edge vs Seth Rollins

Edge: -300 (1/3)

Seth Rollins: +200 (2/1)

* Will Big E Cash in the MITB Contract at SummerSlam?

Yes: +175 (7/4)

No: -250 (5/2)