Updated Betting Odds For WWE Summerslam

WWE SummerSlam takes place tomorrow, and the latest betting odds are online. Bet Online has posted the following odds for tomorrow’s show, which has all the champions as favorites to retain while Logan Paul, Pat McAfee, and The Judgment Day are favored to win their matches.

Summerslam airs live tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns (c) -600 (1/6)

Brock Lesnar +350 (7/2)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c) -200 (1/2)

Ronda Rousey +150 (3/2)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) -500 (1/5)

Becky Lynch +300 (3/1)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) -200 (1/2)

The Street Profits +150 (3/2)

WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) -300 (1/3)

Theory +200 (2/10)

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Logan Paul -2000 (1/20)

The Miz +700 (7/1)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Pat McAfee -400 (1/4)

Happy Corbin +250 (5/2)

The Judgement Day vs. The Mysterios

The Judgement Day -250 (2/5)

The Mysterios +170 (17/10)