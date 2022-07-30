wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE Summerslam
WWE SummerSlam takes place tomorrow, and the latest betting odds are online. Bet Online has posted the following odds for tomorrow’s show, which has all the champions as favorites to retain while Logan Paul, Pat McAfee, and The Judgment Day are favored to win their matches.
Summerslam airs live tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns (c) -600 (1/6)
Brock Lesnar +350 (7/2)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Liv Morgan (c) -200 (1/2)
Ronda Rousey +150 (3/2)
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (c) -500 (1/5)
Becky Lynch +300 (3/1)
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) -200 (1/2)
The Street Profits +150 (3/2)
WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) -300 (1/3)
Theory +200 (2/10)
Logan Paul vs. The Miz
Logan Paul -2000 (1/20)
The Miz +700 (7/1)
Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
Pat McAfee -400 (1/4)
Happy Corbin +250 (5/2)
The Judgement Day vs. The Mysterios
The Judgement Day -250 (2/5)
The Mysterios +170 (17/10)
