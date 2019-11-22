Updated Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series: One Brand Likely To Lose Big

Updated betting odds have been released (via BetOnline) for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. If the odds are a preview of things to come, then Smackdown is set to be the real loser of the night, as they are only predicted to win one match. RAW and NXT, meanwhile, have good odds of splitting the night. There are a total of five interbrand matches.

WWE – Survivor Series

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Winner

Team Smackdown 4/5

Team Raw 7/4

Team NXT 9/4

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Winner

Team NXT 1/1

Team Raw 8/5

Team Smackdown 2/1

Becky Lynch vs Bayley vs Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler 11/10

Becky Lynch 3/2

Bayley 2/1

Brock Lesnar vs Rey Mysterio

Brock Lesnar 1/4

Rey Mysterio 5/2

Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan

Bray Wyatt -600 (1/6)

Daniel Bryan +350 (7/2)

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Roderick Strong

AJ Styles 4/5

Shinsuke Nakamura 3/2

Roderick Strong 3/1

Viking Raiders vs The Revival vs Undisputed ERA

The Viking Raiders 4/7

The Undisputed ERA 2/1

The New Day 3/1