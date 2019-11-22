wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series: One Brand Likely To Lose Big
Updated betting odds have been released (via BetOnline) for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. If the odds are a preview of things to come, then Smackdown is set to be the real loser of the night, as they are only predicted to win one match. RAW and NXT, meanwhile, have good odds of splitting the night. There are a total of five interbrand matches.
WWE – Survivor Series
Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Winner
Team Smackdown 4/5
Team Raw 7/4
Team NXT 9/4
Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Winner
Team NXT 1/1
Team Raw 8/5
Team Smackdown 2/1
Becky Lynch vs Bayley vs Shayna Baszler
Shayna Baszler 11/10
Becky Lynch 3/2
Bayley 2/1
Brock Lesnar vs Rey Mysterio
Brock Lesnar 1/4
Rey Mysterio 5/2
Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan
Bray Wyatt -600 (1/6)
Daniel Bryan +350 (7/2)
AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Roderick Strong
AJ Styles 4/5
Shinsuke Nakamura 3/2
Roderick Strong 3/1
Viking Raiders vs The Revival vs Undisputed ERA
The Viking Raiders 4/7
The Undisputed ERA 2/1
The New Day 3/1
