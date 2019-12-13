wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds for WWE TLC This Sunday

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE TLC

BetOnline has sent us updated betting odds for WWE TLC, which happens this Sunday, December 15 on the WWE Network.

Bray Wyatt vs The Miz

Bray Wyatt -1500 (1/15)

The Miz +575 (23/4)

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

The Kabuki Warriors -200 (1/2)

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair +150 (3/2)

The New Day (c) vs The Revival

The New Day -220 (5/11)

The Revival +150 (3/2)

Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin

Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)

Baron Corbin +300 (3/1)

Rusev vs Bobby Lashley

Rusev -150 (2/3)

Bobby Lashley +110 (11/10)

Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy

Aleister Black -500 (1/5)

Buddy Murphy +300 (3/1)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE TLC, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading