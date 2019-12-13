Updated Betting Odds for WWE TLC This Sunday

BetOnline has sent us updated betting odds for WWE TLC, which happens this Sunday, December 15 on the WWE Network.

Bray Wyatt vs The Miz

Bray Wyatt -1500 (1/15)

The Miz +575 (23/4)

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

The Kabuki Warriors -200 (1/2)

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair +150 (3/2)

The New Day (c) vs The Revival

The New Day -220 (5/11)

The Revival +150 (3/2)

Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin

Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)

Baron Corbin +300 (3/1)

Rusev vs Bobby Lashley

Rusev -150 (2/3)

Bobby Lashley +110 (11/10)

Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy

Aleister Black -500 (1/5)

Buddy Murphy +300 (3/1)