Updated Betting Odds for WWE TLC This Sunday
BetOnline has sent us updated betting odds for WWE TLC, which happens this Sunday, December 15 on the WWE Network.
Bray Wyatt vs The Miz
Bray Wyatt -1500 (1/15)
The Miz +575 (23/4)
The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair
The Kabuki Warriors -200 (1/2)
Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair +150 (3/2)
The New Day (c) vs The Revival
The New Day -220 (5/11)
The Revival +150 (3/2)
Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin
Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)
Baron Corbin +300 (3/1)
Rusev vs Bobby Lashley
Rusev -150 (2/3)
Bobby Lashley +110 (11/10)
Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy
Aleister Black -500 (1/5)
Buddy Murphy +300 (3/1)
