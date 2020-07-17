Updated Betting Odds For The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

The betting lines for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules have been updated, with one title change currently favored. BetOnline has the latest betting odds, which largely favor the champions in the matches to take place at Sunday’s PPV. You can see the odds below.

The only title change that is currently a betting favorite is Bray Wyatt, who is a slight favor to defeat Braun Strowman in their Swamp Fight. The rest of the matches favor the champions, from close odds (Asuka) to clear favorites (Drew McIntyre). The Eye For an Eye match currently has Seth Rollins as a minor favorite over Rey Mysterio.

The show takes place on Sunday and airs on WWE Network.

Braun Stowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt:

Bray Wyatt: -150 (2/3)

Braun Strowman: +110 (11/10)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Dolph Ziggler:

Drew McIntyre: -2000 (1/20)

Dolph Ziggler: +700 (7/1)

Asuka (c) vs Sasha Banks:

Asuka: -300 (1/3)

Sasha Banks: +200 (2/1)

Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross:

Bayley: -600 (1/6)

Nikki Cross: +350 (7/2)

Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP:

Apollo Crews: -450 (2/9)

MVP: +275 (11/4)

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins:

Seth Rollins: -150 (2/3)

Rey Mysterio: +110 (11/10)