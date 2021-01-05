Updated Betting Odds For Men’s & Women’s 2021 Royal Rumble Matches: New Favorite In Men’s Rumble

Bovada has revealed the updated betting odds for the 2021 Royal Rumble matches, with one WWE superstar emerging as the new betting favorite to win the men’s Royal Rumble match.

After Big E and Edge were co-betting favorites several weeks ago, Daniel Bryan now tops the list at +300 odds to win the Rumble. Keith Lee is second at +450, while Big E is at +600 and Brock Lesnar is at +800.

On the women’s side, Bianca Belair remains the betting favorite to win the women’s Rumble match.

Here are the top betting odds for the men’s Royal Rumble match:

Daniel Bryan +300

Keith Lee +450

Big E +600

Brock Lesnar +800

Edge +1000

Goldberg +1200

Bray Wyatt +1600

Seth Rollins +1600

Kevin Owens +2000

Drew McIntyre +1200

Roman Reigns +2000

AJ Styles +2000

The Rock +2000

CM Punk +2500

Braun Strowman +2500

Sheamus +2500

John Cena +3300

Randy Orton +3300

And here are the top betting odds for the women’s Royal Rumble match: