Updated Betting Odds For Men’s & Women’s 2021 Royal Rumble Matches: New Favorite In Men’s Rumble
Bovada has revealed the updated betting odds for the 2021 Royal Rumble matches, with one WWE superstar emerging as the new betting favorite to win the men’s Royal Rumble match.
After Big E and Edge were co-betting favorites several weeks ago, Daniel Bryan now tops the list at +300 odds to win the Rumble. Keith Lee is second at +450, while Big E is at +600 and Brock Lesnar is at +800.
On the women’s side, Bianca Belair remains the betting favorite to win the women’s Rumble match.
Here are the top betting odds for the men’s Royal Rumble match:
Daniel Bryan +300
Keith Lee +450
Big E +600
Brock Lesnar +800
Edge +1000
Goldberg +1200
Bray Wyatt +1600
Seth Rollins +1600
Kevin Owens +2000
Drew McIntyre +1200
Roman Reigns +2000
AJ Styles +2000
The Rock +2000
CM Punk +2500
Braun Strowman +2500
Sheamus +2500
John Cena +3300
Randy Orton +3300
And here are the top betting odds for the women’s Royal Rumble match:
Bianca Belair +400
Alexa Bliss +600
Rhea Ripley +800
Ronda Rousey +1000
Bayley +1000
Charlotte Flair +1200
Shayna Baszler +1600
Sasha Banks +1600
Nia Jax +1600
Sonya Deville +1600
Io Shirai +2000
Asuka +2000
Paige +2500
Lana +2500
Carmella +2500
