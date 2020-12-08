Updated Betting Odds For Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble Matches

Bovada has revealed the current betting odds for the 2021 Royal Rumble matches (h/t Wrestling Inc.), with Big E and Edge currently the leading favorites to win the men’s match, while Rhea Ripley is slotted as the favorite to achieve victory in the women’s match.

Keith Lee and Brock Lesnar are both at +800 to win the men’s Royal Rumble match, and both Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns aren’t too far behind at +1000. It’s also worth noting that The Rock currently has the same betting odds (+1400) as Daniel Bryan to win the match.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Ronda Rousey (+750) and Shayna Baszler (+800) are the favorites behind Ripley to win the women’s Royal Rumble.

Here are the full Bovada betting odds for the men’s Royal Rumble match:

Big E +500

Edge +500

Keith Lee +800

Brock Lesnar +800

Kevin Owens +1000

Roman Reigns +1000

AJ Styles +1200

The Rock +1400

Daniel Bryan +1400

Bray Wyatt +1600

Drew McIntyre +2000

Seth Rollins +2000

Aleister Black +2000

CM Punk +2000

Adam Cole +2200

Andrade +2500

Braun Strowman +2500

Goldberg +2800

Killer Kross +3300

Ricochet +3300

Finn Balor +3300

Samoa Joe +3300

John Cena +3300

King Corbin +3300

Randy Orton +4000

Lars Sullivan +4000

Tommasso Ciampa +5000

Johnny Gargano +5000

Matt Riddle +5000

Walter +5000

Velveteen Dream +5000

Tyson Fury +5000

Buddy Murphy +6600

John Morrison +6600

Rey Mysterio +6600

Kofi Kingston +6600

Sheamus +6600

Pete Dunne +6600

Mustafa Ali +8000

Angel Garza +8000

Bobby Lashley +8000

Xavier Woods +10000

Shinsuke Nakamura +10000

Dolph Ziggler +10000

Erick Rowan +10000

The Miz +10000

Conor McGregor +10000

Dean Ambrose +10000

Rusev +10000

Elias +10000

Humberto Carrillo +10000

Robert Roode +10000

Shane McMahon +25000

Vince McMahon +25000

And here are the full Bovada odds for the women’s Royal Rumble match: