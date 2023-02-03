wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For NXT Vengeance Day
February 3, 2023 | Posted by
The latest betting odds are online for this weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day. Bet Online has the following odds for the show, which airs Saturday on Peacock and WWE Network:
NXT Championship Steel Cage Match
Bron Breakker (c) (-700)
Grayson Waller (+400)
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Roxanne Perez: -2000
Jacy Jayne: +700
Gigi Dolin: +1200
NXT North American Championship Match
Wes Lee: +200
Dijak: -300
NXT Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day: +150
Pretty Deadly: +200
Gallus: +200
Andre Chase & Duke Hudson: +450
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Kayden Carter & Katana Chance: -600
Kiana James & Fallon Henley: +350
2 Out Of 3 Falls Match
Carmelo Hayes: -1000
Apollo Crews: +500
