Updated Betting Odds For NXT Vengeance Day

The latest betting odds are online for this weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day. Bet Online has the following odds for the show, which airs Saturday on Peacock and WWE Network:

NXT Championship Steel Cage Match

Bron Breakker (c) (-700)

Grayson Waller (+400)

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez: -2000

Jacy Jayne: +700

Gigi Dolin: +1200

NXT North American Championship Match

Wes Lee: +200

Dijak: -300

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day: +150

Pretty Deadly: +200

Gallus: +200

Andre Chase & Duke Hudson: +450

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance: -600

Kiana James & Fallon Henley: +350

2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes: -1000

Apollo Crews: +500