Updated Betting Odds For NXT Vengeance Day

February 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Vengeance Day NT Image Credit: WWE

The latest betting odds are online for this weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day. Bet Online has the following odds for the show, which airs Saturday on Peacock and WWE Network:

NXT Championship Steel Cage Match
Bron Breakker (c) (-700)
Grayson Waller (+400)

NXT Women’s Championship Match
Roxanne Perez: -2000
Jacy Jayne: +700
Gigi Dolin: +1200

NXT North American Championship Match
Wes Lee: +200
Dijak: -300

NXT Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day: +150
Pretty Deadly: +200
Gallus: +200
Andre Chase & Duke Hudson: +450

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Kayden Carter & Katana Chance: -600
Kiana James & Fallon Henley: +350

2 Out Of 3 Falls Match
Carmelo Hayes: -1000
Apollo Crews: +500

