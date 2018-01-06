Updated Betting Odds for Women’s Royal Rumble Match Show New Favorite to Win

– Paddy Power has released some new betting odds for the women’s Royal Rumble match set for later this month. Currently, Asuka is the heavy favorite to win the match at 11/8. The second biggest favorite to win the match is former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

A previous report indicated that several betting sites had Ronda Rousey as the favorite to win the match. She’s been heavily rumored to be working with or joining WWE in the near future, though WWE has not yet officially confirmed any type of signing with her. The betting lines also show some possible surprise entrant favorites, such as Nikki Bella at 10/1. You can check out the latest betting lines for the event below.