WWE News: Updated Betting Odds For Royal Rumble Tag Matches, Johnny Gargano On Main Eventing NXT Takeover, WWE Announcement On Signing Egyptian Boxer

– Bet Wrestling has announced updated odds for both the RAW and Smackdown tag team championship matches, with both challengers currently favored to win. This doesn’t mean there will be new champion, as the match could end on a DQ or count out. The site notes that the other matches haven’t changed, as Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles are still favored to win their title matches, while Shinsuke Nakamura and Ronda Rousey are still favored to win the Rumble matches. The most accurate odds will come in on Sunday, which is when the ‘smart money’ usually arrives.

Raw Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan(c) +100 vs Cesaro and Sheamus -150

Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Best 2 out of 3 Falls: The Usos +120 vs Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin -162

– In an interview with WWE.com, Johnny Gargano was asked about main eventing NXT Takeover at the Wells Fargo Center.

He said: “It’s super cool. For me, Philadelphia was always kind of that city you traveled to as an independent wrestler. I traveled there once or twice a month, doing that seven-to-eight-hour drive from Cleveland to Philly just to try and make a name for myself. That was for no money — just doing what I could to try and get people to know the name Johnny Gargano. I got a chance to main event the ECW Arena, and now I’m gonna main event the Wells Fargo Arena. That’s pretty wild to me.”

– WWE has released an official announcement on the signing of Egyptian boxer Mohamed Fahim.

They wrote: “WWE has signed Mohamed Fahim, a 28-year-old boxing champion from Cairo, Egypt, to a developmental contract. The prizefighter reported this week to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to begin his in-ring training soon.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 220 pounds, Fahim has boxed competitively since 2007, winning championships at the university level, as well as gold medals in national events. Fahim is also an accomplished kickboxer, having placed first in a national competition in 2014. He stands 1-0 record in MMA action.

Fahim impressed WWE talent scouts during a tryout last year in Dubai. The four-day camp, which included 34 prospects from 18 countries, has yielded several other recent additions to WWE’s developmental system, including Shadia Bseiso of Jordan, the female Arab to sign with WWE; Nasser Alruwayeh, the first Kuwaiti man to join WWE; Indian TV star Saurav Gurjar; Rinku Singh, a former pro baseball player from India and subject of the Netflix movie “Million Dollar Arm”; and Mae Young Classic alumna Kavita Devi, the first Indian woman to sign with WWE.“