Updated Betting Odds For TNA Slammiversary

TNA Slammiversary takes place on Sunday and the latest betting odds have been released. BetOnline has released the latest betting odds for the TNA PPV, as you can see below:

TNA World Championship Triple Threat Match

* Trick Williams: -275 (4/11)

* Mike Santana: +150 (3/2)

* Joe Hendry: +350 (7/2)

TNA World Championship & NXT Women’s Championship Match

* Masha Slamovich: -300 (1/3)

* Jacy Jayne: +200 (2/1)

TNA X Division Championship

* Moose: -500 (1/5)

* Leon Slater: +300 (3/1)

TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

* Fir$t Cla$$: -110 (10/11)

* The Hardys: +200 (2/1)

* The Nemeths: +200 (2/1)

* The Rascalz: +500 (5/1)

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

* The Elegance Brand: +170 (17/10)

* The IInspiration: -250 (2/5)

Singles Match

* Mustafa Ali: -300 (1/3)

* Cedric Alexander: +200 (2/1)

Singles Match

* Tessa Blanchard: -400 (1/4)

* Indi Hartwell: +250 (5/2)