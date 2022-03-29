Updated Betting Odds For WrestleMania 38: Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent, More

WrestleMania 38 takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds show the favorites in the big title matches, Seth Rollins vs. his mystery opponent, and more. You can see the updated odds for the show below, per Bet Online.

The updated odds favor new champions in the Women’s Championship matches, with Bianca Belair favored to beat Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey the favorite against Charlotte Flair. Brock Lesnar is the underdog in his match against Roman Reigns, while Seth Rollins is similarly an underdog against his mystery opponent. Both Tag Team Champion duos are set to retain their champions, and Steve Austin is favored to deliver a Stunner to Kevin Owens before Owens can give his own Stunner.

Night One

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair: -600 (1/6)

Becky Lynch (c): +350 (7/2)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Winner

Ronda Rousey: -700 (1/7)

Charlotte Flair (c): +400 (4/1)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Usos (c): -200 (1/2)

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs: +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

AJ Styles: -160 (5/8)

Edge: +120 (6/5)

Singles Match Winner

Mystery Opponent: -500 (1/5)

Seth Rollins: +300 (3/1)

What Will Happen First?

Stone Cold Stunner’s Kevin Owens: -1000 (1/10)

Kevin Owens Stunners’ Stone Cold: +500 (5/1)

Singles Match Winner

Drew McIntyre: -1000 (1/10)

Happy Corbin: +500 (5/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Dominik & Rey Mysterio: -120 (5/6)

Logan Paul & The Miz: -120 (5/6)

Tag Team Match Winner

Sheamus & Ridge Holland: -300 (1/3)

The New Day: +200 (2/1)

Night Two

Champion vs Champion Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c): -350 (2/7)

Brock Lesnar (c): +225 (9/4)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match Winner

RK-Bro (c): -150 (2/3)

Street Profits: +150 (3/2)

Alpha Academy: +400 (4/1)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Naomi & Sasha Banks: -200 (1/2)

Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley: +185 (37/20)

Zelina Vega & Carmella (c): +500 (5/1)

Shayna Baszler & Natalya: +750 (15/2)

Singles Match Winner

Omos: -200 (1/2)

Bobby Lashley: +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

Johnny Knoxville: -300 (1/3)

Sami Zayn: +200 (2/1)

Singles Match Winner

Pat McAfee: -140 (5/7)

Austin Theory: +100 (1/1)