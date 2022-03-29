wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WrestleMania 38: Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent, More
WrestleMania 38 takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds show the favorites in the big title matches, Seth Rollins vs. his mystery opponent, and more. You can see the updated odds for the show below, per Bet Online.
The updated odds favor new champions in the Women’s Championship matches, with Bianca Belair favored to beat Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey the favorite against Charlotte Flair. Brock Lesnar is the underdog in his match against Roman Reigns, while Seth Rollins is similarly an underdog against his mystery opponent. Both Tag Team Champion duos are set to retain their champions, and Steve Austin is favored to deliver a Stunner to Kevin Owens before Owens can give his own Stunner.
Night One
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bianca Belair: -600 (1/6)
Becky Lynch (c): +350 (7/2)
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Winner
Ronda Rousey: -700 (1/7)
Charlotte Flair (c): +400 (4/1)
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Usos (c): -200 (1/2)
Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs: +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
AJ Styles: -160 (5/8)
Edge: +120 (6/5)
Singles Match Winner
Mystery Opponent: -500 (1/5)
Seth Rollins: +300 (3/1)
What Will Happen First?
Stone Cold Stunner’s Kevin Owens: -1000 (1/10)
Kevin Owens Stunners’ Stone Cold: +500 (5/1)
Singles Match Winner
Drew McIntyre: -1000 (1/10)
Happy Corbin: +500 (5/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Dominik & Rey Mysterio: -120 (5/6)
Logan Paul & The Miz: -120 (5/6)
Tag Team Match Winner
Sheamus & Ridge Holland: -300 (1/3)
The New Day: +200 (2/1)
Night Two
Champion vs Champion Match Winner
Roman Reigns (c): -350 (2/7)
Brock Lesnar (c): +225 (9/4)
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match Winner
RK-Bro (c): -150 (2/3)
Street Profits: +150 (3/2)
Alpha Academy: +400 (4/1)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Naomi & Sasha Banks: -200 (1/2)
Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley: +185 (37/20)
Zelina Vega & Carmella (c): +500 (5/1)
Shayna Baszler & Natalya: +750 (15/2)
Singles Match Winner
Omos: -200 (1/2)
Bobby Lashley: +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
Johnny Knoxville: -300 (1/3)
Sami Zayn: +200 (2/1)
Singles Match Winner
Pat McAfee: -140 (5/7)
Austin Theory: +100 (1/1)
