Updated Betting Odds For WrestleMania 40

Updated betting odds have been released for WrestleMania 40. Bet Online sent along the latest odds on the matches, which you can check out below.

Many of the odds are the same as the last report, though Gunther has expanded his status as a favorite over Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre has similarly expanded his favorite status against Seth Rollins. Also included are the odds for the latest matches including the United States Championship Match, Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso and LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.

Tag Team Match:

Roman Reigns & The Rock: -500 (1/5)

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins +300 (3/1)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Cody Rhodes: -700 (1/7)

Roman Reigns: +400 (4/1)

Singles Match:

Drew McIntyre: -600 (1/6)

Seth Rollins: +350 (7/2)

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Bayley: -1250 (2/25)

Iyo Sky: +550 (11/2)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley: -400 (1/4)

Becky Lynch: +250 (5/2)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther: -500 (1/5)

Sami Zayn: +300 (3/1)

WWE United States Championship Match

Logan Paul: -500 (1/5)

Randy Orton: +350 (7/2)

Kevin Owens: +900 (9/1)

Singles Match

Jey Uso: -300 (1/3)

Jimmy Uso: +200 (2/1)

Singles Match

LA Knight: -1000 (1/10)

AJ Styles: +500 (5/1)