Updated Betting Odds For WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash is just two days away, and updated betting odds are available. Bet Online sent along the following odds for the May 6th PPV for the confirmed matches.

Of note among the odds, Cody Rhodes has moved from being the initial underdog to now a favorite. BetOnline also noted that Rhea Ripley’s extreme frontrunner status is the largest they’ve ever seen for a wrestling match. Austin Theory has moved from being a slight favorite to now a heavy favorite to retain the US Championship.

Raw Women’s Championship Match:

Bianca Belair: -2000 (1/10)

Iyo Sky: +700 (7/1)

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match:

Rhea Ripley: -10000 (1/100)

Zelina Vega: +1100 (11/1)

WWE United States Championship Match:

Austin Theory: -2000 (1/20)

Bronson Reed: +500 (5/1)

Bobby Lashley: +700 (7/1)

Singles Match:

Brock Lesnar: +200 (2/1)

Cody Rhodes: -300 (1/3)

Singles Match:

Seth Rollins: -1000 (1/10)

Omos: +500 (5/1)

Six-Man Tag Team Match:

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owen, & Sami Zayn: -300 (1/3)

The Bloodline: +200 (2/1)

Singles Match:

Bad Bunny: -2000 (1/20)

Damian Priest: +700 (7/1)