wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For This Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE will present Clash at the Castle this Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland and updated betting odds are now available. Oddly enough, it lists several matches that WWE has not announced, including GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, Sheamus vs. Ludvig Kaiser and Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes. You can find them below, sent to us via BetOnline:
Undisputed WWE Championship Match
Cody Rhodes (C) -3000 (1/30)
AJ Styles +900 (9/1)
Note: Line opened Rhodes -2000, Styles +700.
World Heavyweight Championship
Drew McIntyre -225 (4/9)
Damien Priest (C) +160 (8/5)
Note: Line opened McIntyre -140, Priest +100.
Will CM Punk interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +200 (2/1)
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (C) -3000 (1/30)
Piper Niven +900 (9/1)
Note: Line opened Bayley -2000, Piper Niven +700.
Intercontinental Championship Match
Chad Gable -150 (2/3)
Sami Zayn (c) +110 (11/10)
United States Championship
Logan Paul -1500 (1/15)
LA Knight +800 (8/1)
Carmelo Hayes +850 (17/2)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Match
Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) -1500 (1/15)
Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn +550 (11/2)
Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark +1400 (14/1)
Singles Match
Gunther -1500 (1/15)
Randy Orton +600 (6/1)
Note: Line opened Gunther -1000, Orton +550.
Singles Match
Solo Sikoa -700 (1/7)
Kevin Owens +400 (4/1)
Singles Match
Sheamus -700 (1/7)
Ludwig Kaiser +400 (4/1)
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Ricochet, Creative Pitch Made for One Last TV Appearance
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bad State Of WCW In 2000, Hulk Hogan-Billy Kidman Feud
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- Greg Gagne Recalls Bringing Hulk Hogan To AWA, What Led To Company’s Fall