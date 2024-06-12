Updated Betting Odds For This Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE will present Clash at the Castle this Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland and updated betting odds are now available. Oddly enough, it lists several matches that WWE has not announced, including GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, Sheamus vs. Ludvig Kaiser and Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes. You can find them below, sent to us via BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (C) -3000 (1/30)

AJ Styles +900 (9/1)

Note: Line opened Rhodes -2000, Styles +700.

World Heavyweight Championship

Drew McIntyre -225 (4/9)

Damien Priest (C) +160 (8/5)

Note: Line opened McIntyre -140, Priest +100.

Will CM Punk interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (C) -3000 (1/30)

Piper Niven +900 (9/1)

Note: Line opened Bayley -2000, Piper Niven +700.

Intercontinental Championship Match

Chad Gable -150 (2/3)

Sami Zayn (c) +110 (11/10)

United States Championship

Logan Paul -1500 (1/15)

LA Knight +800 (8/1)

Carmelo Hayes +850 (17/2)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Match

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) -1500 (1/15)

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn +550 (11/2)

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark +1400 (14/1)

Singles Match

Gunther -1500 (1/15)

Randy Orton +600 (6/1)

Note: Line opened Gunther -1000, Orton +550.

Singles Match

Solo Sikoa -700 (1/7)

Kevin Owens +400 (4/1)

Singles Match

Sheamus -700 (1/7)

Ludwig Kaiser +400 (4/1)