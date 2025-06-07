wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank
June 7, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present its annual Money in the Bank premium live event tonight from Los Angeles, and the latest betting odds are online. You can find them below, via BetOnline:
Men’s Money in the Bank
Solo Sikoa
4/7
(-175)
LA Knight
2/1
Seth Rollins
11/4
(+275))
El Grande Americano
10/1
Penta
14/1
Andrade
50/1
Women’s Money in the Bank
Naomi
5/9
(-180)
Stephanie Vaquer
3/1
Rhea Ripley
4/1
Roxanne Perez
5/1
Alexa Bliss
12/1
Giulia
16/1
Tag Team Match
Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso -300 (1/3)
John Cena & Logan Paul +200 (2/1)
Women’s Intercontinental Championship
Lyra Valkyria (c) +300 (3/1)
Becky Lynch -500 (1/5)