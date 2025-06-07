Updated Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank

WWE will present its annual Money in the Bank premium live event tonight from Los Angeles, and the latest betting odds are online. You can find them below, via BetOnline:

Men’s Money in the Bank

Solo Sikoa

4/7

(-175)

LA Knight

2/1

Seth Rollins

11/4

(+275))

El Grande Americano

10/1

Penta

14/1

Andrade

50/1

Women’s Money in the Bank

Naomi

5/9

(-180)

Stephanie Vaquer

3/1

Rhea Ripley

4/1

Roxanne Perez

5/1

Alexa Bliss

12/1

Giulia

16/1

Tag Team Match

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso -300 (1/3)

John Cena & Logan Paul +200 (2/1)

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) +300 (3/1)

Becky Lynch -500 (1/5)