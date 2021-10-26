wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
BetOnline has the updated betting odds for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which will feature Tommaso Ciampa defending the NXT title against Bron Breakker, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s title, and much more.
Here are the current betting odds for the event, with all but one challenger favored:
Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker -200 (1/2)
Tommaso Ciampa +150 (3/2)
Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose -140 (5/7)
Raquel Gonzalez EVEN (1/1)
MSK (c) vs Imperium
MSK -150 (2/3)
Imperium +110 (11/10)
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Winner
Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne -125 (4/5)
Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (c) +145 (29/20)
Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta +250 (5/2)
