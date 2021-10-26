wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

October 26, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
NXT Halloween Havoc

BetOnline has the updated betting odds for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which will feature Tommaso Ciampa defending the NXT title against Bron Breakker, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s title, and much more.

Here are the current betting odds for the event, with all but one challenger favored:

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker -200 (1/2)

Tommaso Ciampa +150 (3/2)

Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose -140 (5/7)

Raquel Gonzalez EVEN (1/1)

MSK (c) vs Imperium

MSK -150 (2/3)

Imperium +110 (11/10)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Winner

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne -125 (4/5)

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (c) +145 (29/20)

Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta +250 (5/2)

