Updated Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series

November 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series takes place later this month, and the latest betting odds are online. You can see the odds below, sent to us via BetOnline:

WWE Champion vs Universal Champion
Roman Reigns: -500 (1/5)
Big E: +300 (3/1)

Raw Women’s Champion vs Smackdown Women’s Champion
Becky Lynch: -400 (1/4)
Charlotte Flair: +250 (5/2)

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Smackdown: -200 (1/2)
Team Raw: +150 (3/2)

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Smackdown: -160 (5/8)
Team Raw: +130 (13/10)

