Updated Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series
November 9, 2021 | Posted by
WWE Survivor Series takes place later this month, and the latest betting odds are online. You can see the odds below, sent to us via BetOnline:
WWE Champion vs Universal Champion
Roman Reigns: -500 (1/5)
Big E: +300 (3/1)
Raw Women’s Champion vs Smackdown Women’s Champion
Becky Lynch: -400 (1/4)
Charlotte Flair: +250 (5/2)
Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Smackdown: -200 (1/2)
Team Raw: +150 (3/2)
Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Smackdown: -160 (5/8)
Team Raw: +130 (13/10)
