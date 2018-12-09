Updated Betting Odds For WWE TLC

– New betting odds have been released for next weekend’s WWE TLC. The show takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network. The odds are courtesy of Bet Wresting:

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey(c) -750 vs Nia Jax +450

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan(c) -245 vs AJ Styles +175

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins(c) +120 vs Dean Ambrose -160

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar(c) +110 vs The New Day +205 vs The Usos +223

* Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match: Braun Strowman -320 vs Baron Corbin +240

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch(c) +340 vs Asuka +120 vs Charlotte Flair +135

* Bobby Lashley -155 vs Elias +115

* Drew McInyre -475 vs Finn Balor +325