wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE TLC
December 9, 2018 | Posted by
– New betting odds have been released for next weekend’s WWE TLC. The show takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network. The odds are courtesy of Bet Wresting:
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey(c) -750 vs Nia Jax +450
* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan(c) -245 vs AJ Styles +175
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins(c) +120 vs Dean Ambrose -160
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar(c) +110 vs The New Day +205 vs The Usos +223
* Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match: Braun Strowman -320 vs Baron Corbin +240
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch(c) +340 vs Asuka +120 vs Charlotte Flair +135
* Bobby Lashley -155 vs Elias +115
* Drew McInyre -475 vs Finn Balor +325