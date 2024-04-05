Updated Betting Odds For This Weekend’s Wrestlemania 40

WWE will present their two-night Wrestlemania 40 event this weekend in Philadelphia, with updated betting odds now available. You can find them below, via BetOnline:

WrestleMania 40 – Saturday Matches

Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns & The Rock -900 (1/9)

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins +500 (5/1)

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Bayley -300 (1/7)

Iyo Sky (c) +200 (4/1)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) -450 (2/9)

Becky Lynch +275 (11/4)

WWE United States Championship Match

Logan Paul (c) -300 (1/3)

Kevin Owens +325 (13/4)

Randy Orton +350 (7/2)

Singles Match

LA Knight -600 (1/6)

AJ Styles +300 (3/1)

Tag Team Match

Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar -180 (5/9)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee +140 (7/5)

Six-Woman Tag Match

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi -2000 (1/20)

Dakota Kai, Asuka, & Kairi Sane +700 (7/1)

WrestleMania 40 – Sunday Matches

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes -250 (2/5)

Roman Reigns +170 (17/10)

Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre -400 (1/4)

Seth Rollins +250 (5/2)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (c) +110 (11/10)

Sami Zayn -150 (2/3)

WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Awesome Truth +100 (1/1)

#DIY +250 (5/2)

A-Town-Down Under +400 (4/1)

The Judgment Day (c) +400 (4/1)

The New Day +700 (7/1)

New Catch Republic +800 (8/1)

Singles Match

Jey Uso -200 (1/2)

Jimmy Uso +150 (3/2)

Six-Man Tag Philadelphia Street Fight

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits -200 (1/2)

The Final Testament +150 (3/2)