wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For This Weekend’s Wrestlemania 40
WWE will present their two-night Wrestlemania 40 event this weekend in Philadelphia, with updated betting odds now available. You can find them below, via BetOnline:
- WrestleMania 40 – Saturday Matches
Tag Team Match
Roman Reigns & The Rock -900 (1/9)
Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins +500 (5/1)
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Bayley -300 (1/7)
Iyo Sky (c) +200 (4/1)
WWE Women’s World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) -450 (2/9)
Becky Lynch +275 (11/4)
WWE United States Championship Match
Logan Paul (c) -300 (1/3)
Kevin Owens +325 (13/4)
Randy Orton +350 (7/2)
Singles Match
LA Knight -600 (1/6)
AJ Styles +300 (3/1)
Tag Team Match
Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar -180 (5/9)
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee +140 (7/5)
Six-Woman Tag Match
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi -2000 (1/20)
Dakota Kai, Asuka, & Kairi Sane +700 (7/1)
- WrestleMania 40 – Sunday Matches
Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns
Cody Rhodes -250 (2/5)
Roman Reigns +170 (17/10)
Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre -400 (1/4)
Seth Rollins +250 (5/2)
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Gunther (c) +110 (11/10)
Sami Zayn -150 (2/3)
WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Awesome Truth +100 (1/1)
#DIY +250 (5/2)
A-Town-Down Under +400 (4/1)
The Judgment Day (c) +400 (4/1)
The New Day +700 (7/1)
New Catch Republic +800 (8/1)
Singles Match
Jey Uso -200 (1/2)
Jimmy Uso +150 (3/2)
Six-Man Tag Philadelphia Street Fight
Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits -200 (1/2)
The Final Testament +150 (3/2)