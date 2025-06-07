wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Los Angeles Image Credit: WWE

MyBookie.com has released updated betting odds for today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event:

AAA Mega Championship Match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) -2500
Chad Gable +800

NXT North American Championship fatal four-way

Ethan Page (c) -900
Je’Von Evans +600
Laredo Kid +800
Rey Fenix +850

Six-man tag team match

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr & Psycho Clown & Pagano -300
Legado Del Fantasma +200

Tag Team Match

Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice -2000
Chik Tormenta & Dalys +700

Today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event is being held at the the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It will air live on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAA, Worlds Collide, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading