Updated Betting Odds for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide
June 7, 2025 | Posted by
– MyBookie.com has released updated betting odds for today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event:
AAA Mega Championship Match
El Hijo del Vikingo (c) -2500
Chad Gable +800
NXT North American Championship fatal four-way
Ethan Page (c) -900
Je’Von Evans +600
Laredo Kid +800
Rey Fenix +850
Six-man tag team match
El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr & Psycho Clown & Pagano -300
Legado Del Fantasma +200
Tag Team Match
Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice -2000
Chik Tormenta & Dalys +700
Today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event is being held at the the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It will air live on WWE’s official YouTube channel.
